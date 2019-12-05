Islamabad prisoner asks for medical facilities at Adiala Jail

A prisoner has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court asking for medical facilities at Adiala Jail.

He argued that prisoners are denied the right to medical facilities and asked for authorities to conduct his medical tests.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Thursday.

The court instructed the secretaries of health and human rights to ensure that the prisoner’s medical tests are conducted. A report has been summoned from them at the next hearing.

During the court proceedings, Justice Minallah asked Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah if he ever been to a prison. Shah replied that he keeps going to jail for trials.

The chief justice said that he has been to jail and there is no place for humans there. We should declare jails rest houses so that the government gets to know about their conditions, he remarked.

The case has been adjourned till December 13.

