‘Teachers involved in massive abuse of schoolchildren in Afghanistan’s Logar’

A civil society organization in Afghanistan has discovered a paedophile ring in Logar province, which the group says is responsible for the abuse of at least 546 boys from six schools, the Guardian reported.

According to the group, at least seven of the victims have been murdered by their families after their videos appeared on social media.

Civil society organisation, The Logar Youth, Social and Civil Institution, said that it is investigating other schools in the region. They suspect that there are thousands more children who may have been abused.

Mussa, a rights activist, told the Guardian that the teachers, head teachers and local officials are implicated in the abuse ring.

The report quoted a 17-year-old boy as saying that his parents didn’t believe him when he told them about the abuse. He had to record his head teacher’s video on his phone as proof.

“He [head teacher] told me that he loved me and wanted to have sex with me,” the 17-year-old said.

The boy said the head teacher was fired from his school but he now holds a position in the education ministry.

Another 18-year-old student in a different school told the Guardian that his teacher kept failing him in exams and demanded sexual services in return for a passing grade. So far, according to the report, at least 66 cases of abuses have been identified at his school.

“My teacher said, ‘you don’t need to study, I will pass you anyway’,” Daud told the Guardian.

“Often, students from poor families were singled out because they were vulnerable,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.