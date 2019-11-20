Pakistan goes blue on World Children’s Day

Twenty monuments across Pakistan have turned blue to mark World Children’s Day, UNICEF Pakistan tweeted Wednesday.

It includes monuments in six cities: Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Ziarat, Karachi and Lahore.

The idea is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Convention of the Rights of the Child.

UNICEF Pakistan shared a magical picture of the Quaid’s mausoleum, the resting place of the country’s founding father, in blue.

Minar-e-Pakistan, the Ministry of Human Rights, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Saudi-Pak Tower in Islamabad are also among the buildings bathed in blue in honour of World Children’s Day.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote on Twitter, “Today we are once again reminded of the plight of the children of Indian-occupied Kashmir suffering under Indian oppression, denied the right to quality education and a safe environment to grow and thrive. The international community must stand for the children.”

Each year, on this day, UNICEF turns the world blue for every child, illuminating iconic monuments and buildings around the world, as a way to symbolise nations and cultures coming together.

In 2018, such monuments included the Sydney Opera House, the archaeological city of Petra, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, the Abuja City Gate in Nigeria, and Eden Park in Auckland.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.