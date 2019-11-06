Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

Pakistan among countries with no internet freedom

1 hour ago
Pakistan among countries with no internet freedom

Free speech and privacy on the internet have eroded around the world owing to increased restrictions on political, social and cultural content.

Pakistan was among the countries with “no freedom”, according to the Freedom On The Net 2019 report. Pakistan’s score decreased from 27 to 26 in the past year.

According to the report, the reasons of the decline in freedom include increased obstacles to access, limits on content and violations of users’ rights in Pakistan.

There were 5/25 obstacles to access, or 20%. Limits on content stood at 14/35, or 40%. Similarly, violations of user rights were valued at 7/40, or 17.5%.

The report’s authors on Pakistan are digital rights activist and lawyer Nighat Dad, lawyer Shmyla Khan and the Digital Rights Foundation.

The report revealed that over 831,000 websites in Pakistan were blocked in 2018, including 770,000 for pornographic content, 34,700 for blasphemy, 11,500 for anti-state, anti-judiciary,  sectarian or hateful content and, more than 800 for defamation or impersonation.

Content on Facebook was also restricted while users’ social media activity was monitored by authorities.

“Between July to December 2018, the number of content restrictions went up from 2,203 (from January-June 2018) to 4,165 items,” it read.

Over 2,349 profiles and 193 pieces of content were reported by authorities to Twitter.

The survey stated that in January 2019, Twitter sent notices to several journalists, activists and lawyers for content that violated Pakistan’s laws. The notices were officially based on “official correspondence”. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has denied the government was involved in reporting the tweets.

The July 2018 elections in the country saw a rise in connectivity restrictions and disinformation, the report stated. “The authorities silenced journalists and charged them with posting blasphemous content,” it mentioned.

Among the ‘not free’ countries were Russia, China, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, Iran, Bahrain, UAE and Vietnam.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
digital rights
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
digital rights, report, internet freedom, Freedom On The Net 2019, privacy rights
 
MOST READ
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.