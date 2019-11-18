Fact check: Woman beating daughter in viral video isn’t Pakistani

A secretly filmed video of a woman beating a small girl in a courtyard went viral over the last few days. The woman grabbed the child by her ponytail and kept hitting her with a slipper.

Many people claimed that the woman was from Pakistan, while others said she was an Indian.

Columnist Tarek Fatah shared the video and claimed that the incident took place in Pakistan, adding that such kind of “severe beating is normal among Punjabi families”.

Indian journalist Aadesh Rawal, on the other hand, asked the Delhi police to investigate the matter.

SAMAA Digital even posted a video message asking people to help the organisation trace the woman and child. Anchorperson Kiran Naz requested parents not to take out their frustration on children as it has a long lasting impact on their mental health and self-esteem.

Jammu Links, a news organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, reported that the woman has been identified as a resident of Nagri Parole in Kathua district.

The video was shot by the five-year-old child’s father two months back, a police officer told the news organisation. It was uploaded recently because of India’s internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir.

The couple was detained after the Indian Child Welfare Committee (ICWC) filed a case against them.

One of their neighbours told Jammu Links that the couple used to fight every day and then hit their children. The couple has two children, the neighbour added.

This case, however, is not isolated. Cases of South Asian parents beating their children is more common than we like to believe.

In Pakistan, there is a complete ban on corporal punishment in Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Sindh. The law, however, only is for punishment in which a child suffers a severe injury.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 prohibits corporal punishment but allows “reasonable punishment” by parents.

Other laws which seek to ensure the rights of children are the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act, 2004 and Sindh Children Act, 1955.

What can you do to help?

If you see a parent, employer, and teacher (school and madrassah) beating a child, you can contact the child protection services of the province or any NGO working for the rights of children.