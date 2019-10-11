Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mehwish Hayat appointed goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights

7 hours ago
 
Making her way through all criticism the recipient of the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Mehwish Hayat has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights by the Ministry of Human Rights.

Taking over to her Twitter account on Thursday, the Chhalawa actor made an announcement that she is delighted to be appointed by the Ministry of Human Rights as their Goodwill Ambassador for the rights of the girls.

“Something very close to my heart and I look forward to actively raising awareness of the issues to be addressed,” said Hayat. “Let’s give girls a better future they deserve.”

Related:Mehwish Hayat’s dance rehearsal video triggers moral police

She remarked that she wishes to see a Pakistan where girls are given the opportunities to get an education. “Support me in this mission because I believe that if girls are given their rights, they can change the world,” said Hayat.

Her announcement comes a day ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child, which is marked on October 11 every year.

Earlier this month, Hayat landed into hot water after she uploaded a video of her dance rehearsal for the HUM Awards. She was dressed in a pink and white exercise gear, which many people thought was “vulgar” and “revealing”. However, many of her fans took her side and said they enjoyed watching her dance.

Last month, the actor also made it to the list of The Muslim Vibe’s top five Muslim women in the world.

RELATED STORIES
 

