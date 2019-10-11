Mehwish Hayat appointed goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights

Making her way through all criticism the recipient of the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Mehwish Hayat has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights by the Ministry of Human Rights.

Taking over to her Twitter account on Thursday, the Chhalawa actor made an announcement that she is delighted to be appointed by the Ministry of Human Rights as their Goodwill Ambassador for the rights of the girls.

“Something very close to my heart and I look forward to actively raising awareness of the issues to be addressed,” said Hayat. “Let’s give girls a better future they deserve.”

She remarked that she wishes to see a Pakistan where girls are given the opportunities to get an education. “Support me in this mission because I believe that if girls are given their rights, they can change the world,” said Hayat.

Delighted 2be appointed by the Ministry of Human Rights as Goodwill Ambassador 4 the rights of the girl child. This is something close to me & I look forward to actively raising awareness of the issues to be addressed. Lets give girls the better future they deserve @mohrpakistan pic.twitter.com/8mfApONGEW — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 10, 2019

Her announcement comes a day ahead of the International Day of the Girl Child, which is marked on October 11 every year.

Earlier this month, Hayat landed into hot water after she uploaded a video of her dance rehearsal for the HUM Awards. She was dressed in a pink and white exercise gear, which many people thought was “vulgar” and “revealing”. However, many of her fans took her side and said they enjoyed watching her dance.

Last month, the actor also made it to the list of The Muslim Vibe’s top five Muslim women in the world.

