Pakistani celebrities join the fight against child abuse

They urged that a change has to start from home

Pakistani celebrities spoke about ending the exploitation of children during a conference called Stop Child Abuse.Hosted on Saturday by Frieha Altaf of Catwalk Event Management and Productions, it brought together NGOs such as Sahil and Auhung, lawyers, psychiatrists, artists and actors at Avari Towers Hotel in Karachi to create awareness about the menace of child abuse in our society and discuss means of prevention.Celebrities urged that change has to start from home and parents have to give children proper education to protect themselves from abuse.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram