HOME > Human Rights

Mahira, Armeena Khan, Iqra Aziz condemn lynching of Karachi teen

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Pakistan celebrities have raised their voice over the brutal lynching of a teenage boy in Karachi’s Bahadurabad. 

The teen, identified as Rehan, had gone to a house in Ferozabad’s Kokan Housing Society on August 17 to collect money for slaughtering a cow. The house owners, however, accused him of robbery and beat him up. Rehan succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

Mahira Khan, Armeena Khan and Iqra Aziz took to Twitter to express their horror over the incident.

Armeena said that Rehan’s only crime was that he was born poor.

 

Superstar actor Mahira Khan demanded justice for Rehan too. She remarked that people have become so desensitised that they beat up the kid and recorded videos of the barbaric act too.

 

Iqra Aziz, on the other hand, appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to dispense justice to Rehan’s family.

Related:Five people detained for beating Karachi teen to death

A video doing rounds on the internet shows Rehan lying on the floor while people take off his pants and question him about stealing money.

Rehan’s family staged a protest and demanded justice for him. “Is there no law in this country?” asked his mother. “If our son was wrong then they should’ve dealt with it according to the law.”

She said that she can tell that her son must have been in a lot of pain. “These oppressors have hurt my son so much. He was only a child,” she said, demanding the Sindh chief minister and Rangers chief take notice of the incident.

The police have so far detained five people for beating Rehan to death.

