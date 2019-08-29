Frieha Altaf to raise awareness on child abuse

Pakistani model-turned-actor and Sahil Foundation’s Goodwill Ambassador Frieha Altaf wants to put an end to child abuse.

In an aim to put an end to exploitation of children, Altaf of Catwalk has joined hands with NGOs like Sahil, NICH, AUHUNG, lawyers, psychiatrists, artists and actors to work on the protection and prevention of child abuse.

Her company, Catwalk Event Management and Productions, under the aegis of Catwalk Cares will be hosting a conference titled ‘Stop Child Abuse’.

“It’s just been 1.5 years since the people of Pakistan have finally started to talk about child abuse after Zainab’s rape case was highlighted,” said Altaf on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday. “Earlier, people never talked about this important issue because of religion, culture or societal norms.”

Altaf added that the aim of the conference is to create awareness and shed light on all types of child abuse, prevention and child protection and to energise the populace to find a permanent solution to the problem.

She remarked that pertinent areas that will be highlighted during the conference include physical, mental and emotional violence against children, child sexual abuse, child prostitution and trafficking, child pornography, child labour and child marriages.

“It’s not easy to work on this issue at the grass roots level. We need to create awareness first,” said Altaf. She remarked that there has been an 11% increase in child abuse cases since 2017.

She said that since celebrities have a huge following, joining hands with them to work on this important cause will help get the message across.

Some of the panelists of the Child Abuse Conference, 2019 includes Shehzad Roy, Sheheryar Munawar, Ahsan Khan, Shaniera Akram, Maria Wasti, Adnan Malik, Sarwat Gilani, Angeline Malik, Minister of Human Right Secretary Rabiya Javeri, Former Senator Javed Jabbar.

