HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities support PM Khan’s call for ‘Kashmir hour’

4 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the entire nation to come out on streets on Friday to protest India’s decision to revoke special autonomous status for Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The premier has gained the support of many celebrities and media personalities, including actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi, Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy and cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Related: PM asks Pakistanis to join mass solidarity rally for Kashmir

Roy and and Afridi both said in their tweets that they will visit the LOC soon too.

Actor Humayun Saeed, who is currently not in the country, said he will show his support for the initiative regardless.

The celebrities have invited everyone to come out of their house and stand in support of Kashmiris.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
