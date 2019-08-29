Celebrities support PM Khan’s call for ‘Kashmir hour’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the entire nation to come out on streets on Friday to protest India’s decision to revoke special autonomous status for Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The premier has gained the support of many celebrities and media personalities, including actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi, Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy and cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Let’s respond to PM @ImranKhanPTI call for Kashmir Hour as a nation.I will be with 2500 girls studying at Smb Fatima Jinnah Gov School at 12 pm on Friday.Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit the family of a Shaheed & will soon visit LOC — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 28, 2019

Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren.

On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 28, 2019

Related: PM asks Pakistanis to join mass solidarity rally for Kashmir

Roy and and Afridi both said in their tweets that they will visit the LOC soon too.

Must raise our voice against injustice & violence & must register our protest in response to PM Imran Khan’s call for #KashmirHour. Unfortunately I’m not in the country but regardless of where I am, I fully support this initiative. Friday 12PM. Do participate!#IStandWithKashmir — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) August 28, 2019

Actor Humayun Saeed, who is currently not in the country, said he will show his support for the initiative regardless.

The celebrities have invited everyone to come out of their house and stand in support of Kashmiris.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.