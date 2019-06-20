Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Human Rights

World Refugee Day in Pakistan in pictures

49 mins ago

LAHORE: Afghan migrated refugees children are in a happy mood as they installed temporary camp in Salgia Bridge area at the Beach of Ravi River.

As people around the world mark World Refugee Day today (June 20), we are taking a look at some of Pakistan’s refugees. 

Pakistan is home to an estimated 2.3 million refugees, most of whom are from Afghanistan. According to official statistics there are 1.4 million registered refugees and 880,000 unregistered ones.

More than 70 million people are currently forcibly displaced worldwide, according to the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR. People who are forced to leave their countries are called refugees. They have fled war, conflict, persecution, political oppression, climate change and disasters in search of safety for them and their families.

World Refugee Day aims to raise awareness of this issue, which affects millions of people across the world. The latest figures from the United Nations (UN) suggest that every minute, around 25 people have to leave everything behind in search of a safer life.

This year, the theme of World Refugee Day is ‘Standing for Refugees’.

ISLAMABAD: An Afghan refugee woman on her way outside Mother Care Center in Afghan Basti

ISLAMABAD: Afghan refugee children posing for a photo.

Photos by ONLINE

TOPICS:
refugees World Refugee Day
 
Rape Pakistan me report kyun nahi hota?
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
