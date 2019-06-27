Sania Nishtar goes undercover at BISP centres in a burka

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and BISP Chairperson Sania Nishtar has gone undercover to overlook operations at various BISP centres.

Nishtar stood in the queue with women who were there to receive the money allocated by the government under the program to BISP card holders.

“When we make policies in air-conditioned offices there is a chance that you’re not getting it right,” Nishtar told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Thursday. “It adds significance in the policy-making when you go in the field and meet people on your own.”

She directed the staffers at the centres not to make women stand in long queues to avail the facility. She also wants better internet facilities.

Nishtar sat with waiting applicants on the ground and heard their complaints and assured a swift response and resolution to their troubles. Nishtar also guided them about the process.

“I’m not interested in cutting ribbons or going for visits with cameras and lights,” said Nishtar.

She did the math for women gathered around her and broke down the monetary allocation they were going to receive on a monthly basis as part of the BISP scheme.

“Since the majority of women are not educated enough, the procedure gets a bit tricky as there is also a lack of awareness,” she said. “On different levels and systematically, the rights of these women have been taken away.”

The BISP chairperson added that these surprise visits help her with policy-making and she will be conducting more visits in future.

She concluded that her focus is to build a strong system and to have preventive measures in place so there are no loopholes for corruption and other wrongdoings.

