HOME > Human Rights

Mahira Khan says Pakistan has given refugees a home

2 hours ago

Photo: Mahira Khan/ Twitter

Ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and Humsafar actor Mahira Khan took to social media on Thursday to talk about World Refugees’ Day and the plight of refugees.

With a series of tweets, she also posted a heartwarming video highlighting how Pakistan as a nation has created a home for these refugees.

“Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees over several years and continues to do so, we have given them a home within our motherland,” said Khan.

“When the refugees of Makkah were welcomed by the Ansar of Medina with an open heart, the tradition of brotherhood and solidarity came alive,” she added. “To this day, the nation has kept these traditions alive.”

The video also features actor Yasir Hussain and UNHCR representative in Pakistan Ruvendrini Menikdiwela along with short interviews of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan

Last year, Khan travelled to Peshawar with the United Nations High Commission For Refugees Chief Filippo Grandi who was in Pakistan for a three-day visit along with UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Mahira Khan unhcr World Refugees Day
 
