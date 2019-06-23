Case registered against Lahore woman for beating 10-year-old maid

A case has been registered in Lahore against a woman for beating up her 10-year-old domestic worker.

The child was recovered from her employer’s house in Iqbal Town by the police after her father filed a request.

A case was lodged at the Sattokatla police station against a woman identified as Anita. But she fled.

The police have formed a team to locate and arrest her.

The child had bruises and marks on her legs, neck and arms. Her father claims she is not receiving proper medical treatment.

