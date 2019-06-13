13 bonded labourers freed after court action in Tando Allahyar

Thirteen people, including four children, who were forced into bonded labour were recovered on Thursday by the Sangar Chang police in Sindh’s Tando Allayar.

They were recovered from the Tabarak Jiskani Village on the orders of a sessions court judge. A man identified as Tamachi filed a petition in the sessions court seeking the recovery of his relatives whom he said had been forced into bonded labour.

The court then ordered the police to conduct a raid on the village and recover the people. The group comprised four women, four children and five men.

They had reportedly been forced into bonded labour after taking multiple loans from the land owner, identified as Tabarak Jiskani. When they said they wanted to leave the village and go to another land owner’s land, Jiskani told them they couldn’t unless they paid back the loans. They were supposed to work the loans off and were not allowed to leave the house he made them live in.

No FIR has been filed yet and Jiskani is currently on the run. The 13 people were presented before the sessions court and it will now be decided what action will be taken.

