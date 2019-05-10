These Pakistani girls taken to China tip of the iceberg

Hundreds of Pakistani girls have become the victims of a Chinese human trafficking gang, the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women’s chairperson said.

Over 19 Chinese men have been arrested by the FIA in the last five days on charges of marrying Pakistani women and then forcing them into prostitution.

“The Chinese gang is most active in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and targets girls from underprivileged families,” PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar told SAMAA TV on Friday on its programme Naya Din.

Viqar believes Pakistanis and government officials are also involved. She says human trafficking on this scale wouldn’t be possible without local help.

The Federal Investigation Agency is working to bring back the girls who have already become victims and taken to China.

Viqar said that in order to stop this, they need to find the Chinese nationals living in Pakistan illegally. Parents and other family members should do background checks of grooms, she advised.

Related: Crackdown against Chinese nationals allegedly involved in human trafficking continues

“Most Chinese men come to Pakistan on the pretense of working at power plants but that is clearly not the case,” she said.

The Commission is actively working to help women in need of government help. It recently rescued a girl from Jauhar Town in Lahore.

The PCSW has a toll-free helpline for women in need of protection or wanting to register a complaint. By calling 1043, they can get advice and guidance on how to deal with stressful situations or ask for emergency assistance.

The helpline was launched on August 21, 2014 by the Punjab government to:

Provide information about women’s rights and services Give advice and guidance to distressed women Accept complaints on lack of response/action by government functionaries in Punjab Ensure a safe environment for women in professional and domestic settings

The penalties for human trafficking range from seven to 10 years of imprisonment and in some cases, life imprisonment.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.