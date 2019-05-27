Sindh woman walks barefoot in court against the feudal system

A Sindhi woman walked barefoot to court to protest against the control of tribal chiefs in the province.

A picture of Umme Rubab walking out of a court barefoot has been shared on social media since Sunday night.

The 20-year-old belongs to a town in Sindh’s Dadu district. Her father, grandfather and uncle were murdered by tribal chieftains in 2018. The accused murderers are currently serving as MPAs in the Sindh Assembly, according to social right activist Jibran Nasir.

“I was helpless. These sardars and feudal lords have taken my entire family,” she told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Monday. “I have been fighting the case for 15 months and the suspects are still out on interim bail.”

She said that the suspects have threatened her and even opened fire on her family members to stop her from pursuing the case.

“I request the army chief to take notice of this and help me get justice,” she plead.

Rubab said that her father was killed because he challenged the ‘Sardari nizam [tribal chieftain system]’. He formed a council, the Tamandar Council, to fight the system. “My dad said that our religion and law gives us rights and he wanted to secure those rights for us,” she said, adding that the sardars didn’t like this as they want to control everything.

“They targeted my father to silence us,” she added.

Rubab vowed to continue seeking justice and asked people to help her in her mission.

