Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Punjab commissioners no longer have trial, sentencing powers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Punjab commissioners no longer have trial, sentencing powers

Photo: AFP

Punjab commissioners no longer have the special powers to conduct trials on price control and sentence people after the Lahore High Court suspended the provincial government’s June 18 notification on Thursday.

A man had filed a petition against the notification and said that the powers of the executive and judiciary are different. The notification is against the Constitution.

The court has asked the Punjab government to submit a detailed reply on it.

It seems the Punjab government wants judicial powers too, remarked Chief Justice Qasim Ali Khan. If the notification is declared null and void, then contempt notices will be issued to the Punjab CM and chief secretary, he added. “We won’t allow the government to mock the courts.”

On June 18, the Punjab government had given the powers of the special magistrates to its executive field officers, including all deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners of revenue, general, F&P and assistant commissioners.

They were given the power to conduct raids, hold trials relating to hoarding, food adulteration, driving offences among others, and sentence those responsible. The powers were given to them under Section 14-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure which allows the provincial government to appoint special magistrates.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Monsoon will decrease coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Post-coronavirus Kawasaki-like inflammatory syndrome reported in eight children in Lahore
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan's coronaviruses cases dropping
Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping
Qurbani SOPs: Don't take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Qurbani SOPs: Don’t take children to cattle markets, wear masks
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Dubai reopens doors to tourists after long shutdown
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Waqar Zaka files petition in to lift PUBG ban
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus -- returns to show ward
Exclusive: SAMAA reporter survives Coronavirus — returns to show ward
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India's terrorism, FBR official attacked
Headlines 9am: Pakistani diplomat uncovers India’s terrorism, FBR official attacked
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
3 committees later, K-IV headache lands back in CM’s lap
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to mother on 70th birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.