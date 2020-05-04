Three injured as woman’s family attacks married couple in Multan

The pair tied the knot two months ago

Three people were injured after a woman's family attack a married couple on Multan's High Court Road Monday afternoon.

Abdul Jabbar, who hails from Rajanpur, had married a woman two months ago. The woman's family, however, disapproved of the marriage.

Jabbar was travelling with his wife and family members when her family attacked them. Many people were punched while some were beaten with sticks.

The police reached the scene and separated the two groups. The couple has been taken into protective custody and moved to a nearby police station.