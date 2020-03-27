Karachi complains as prices of food essentials increase amid lockdown

Residents of Karachi were distressed on Friday as the prices of essential food items surged amid the citywide coronavirus lockdown.

The price of sugar increased by Rs100 per kilogramme. A hike was also seen in the price of wheat, which increased from Rs60 to Rs70 per kilo. A 5kg bag of wheat is now being sold for Rs320.

According to people, an increase of 10% to 40% has also been witnessed in the prices of ghee and oil. “They are selling these items for whatever price they want,” a resident complained.

Shopkeepers, however, have blamed the hike on suppliers, claiming that they hoarded supplies and are now selling them at higher rates.

On the other hand, the price of milk across the city has reduced dramatically. One litre milk that used to cost Rs110 is now being sold for Rs50 or Rs60.

Sellers have said that the prices have been reduced as the demand for milk has declined. “As shops and wedding halls have been shut down, we are overstocked and don’t want to waste the milk,” a shopkeeper said.

Some sellers have also resorted to introducing packages, such as buy one litre of milk and get another litre free.