Coronavirus recovery cases should be highlighted more: Firdous Awan

The federal government has decided to form a central news portal to give accurate and authentic information to media about the patients of coronavirus, said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to PM on health.

She said that the recovery cases are not being given the same attention as new cases. “The positive news should be highlighted too,” Dr Awan said while speaking to the media via video call on Saturday.

The government is making a national action plan to combat the coronavirus, she said. Our national strategy is to stop the spread of coronavirus has to be very clear cut and it must be implemented across the country, the special assistant remarked.

She said that they have made a WhatsApp group for provincial and information ministers and spokespersons to stay updated on the COVID-19 situation in each province.

Moreover, they have created a platform to counter fake news about the virus. “The fake news buster will help clarify any false information making rounds in the country,” she said.

The government has also developed a PID corona journalist app which will keep a track of journalists’ safety and help them access protection kits while reporters. “Three journalists have been affected so far and, unfortunately, all three were from Punjab; two in Lahore and one in Wazirabad,” Dr Awan said.

“Once you are enlisted on the app, you will know how many journalists have been affected and we will contact authorities to see how we can help them,” she added.