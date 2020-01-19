Will overcome wheat crisis within a few days, says minister

National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said on Sunday that the government would overcome the prevailing wheat crisis in the next two to four days.

The minister said so while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. He said the prices of wheat would start decreasing from Monday.

Bakhtiar said the crisis resulted from difficulties in the supply of wheat. The decision to import wheat was made in view of the present situation, he added.

The public is up in arms over the hike in flour prices and has been calling on the government to control it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier tasked Bakhtiar and party leader Jahangir Tareen with resolving the crisis.

The government would lift the duty on importing wheat in order to control soaring flour prices in the country, Tareen announced earlier on Sunday.

He said the prices would drop once that wheat entered the market.

