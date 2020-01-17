PM proposes three more names for chief election commissioner’s post

Prime Minister Imran Khan has forwarded a letter to Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, proposing three more names for the post of chief election commissioner.

The prime minister proposed the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja for the top post in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The other two names included Jamil Ahmed and Fazal Abbas, according to a copy of the letter seen by SAMAA TV.

The government had previously proposed the names of Babar Yaqoob, Fazal Abbas and Arif Khan.

The post fell vacant after the retirement of Justice (retired) Sardar Raza Khan on Dec 5, 2019.

Justice (retired) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi took oath as the acting chief election commissioner the next day.

Earlier in the day, a parliamentary committee met to decide on the person to head the ECP, but it could not make a decision.

It will again meet on Monday. This was the committee’s 11th meeting on the matter.

The Islamabad High Court has given the parliament four extensions to decide who would be the next CEC and to appoint two members of the ECP.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Azam Swati said the new chief election commissioner’s name was in a sealed envelope that would be opened at 4pm on Monday.

If there is no consensus on the name, then another meeting will be called on Tuesday to discuss the next step, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan said he was hopeful that they would reach a conclusion on Monday.

The names of Nisar Durrani for the ECP member from Sindh and Shah Mohammad Jatoi for Balochistan are under consideration.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.