PM Khan to attend three-day World Economic Forum in Davos

Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Government

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the three-day World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland from January 21 to 23, the Foreign Office said Monday.

The prime minister is going to Davos on the invitation of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He’ll be one of the “keynote” speakers at the forum where geopolitical, economic and environmental issues will come under discussion.

PM Khan will meet US President Donald Trump and other world leaders on the sidelines of the WEF, the statement said. It will be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since PM Khan’s visit to Washington in July 2019.

“Throughout his engagements at Davos, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace & stability, trade, business and investment opportunities,” the statement read.

“He will also highlight the current situation in the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues.”

