PM Khan defends amended NAB law

Prime Minister Imran Khan defended on Thursday the amended NAB law, saying that it was necessary for the country’s economic sustainability.

Addressing civil servants in Islamabad, the prime minister said the creation of wealth was the need of the hour.

He said it could only be created through industrialisation, by increasing agriculture production and rolling out development schemes to boost various industries.

“For that it is very important to fix our governance system, which requires making quick decisions,” PM Khan explained.

“Quick decisions were not being made because bureaucrats were afraid of NAB.”

He said he had listened to many legitimate complaints from bureaucrats. “They were afraid that anyone could be held based on procedures.”

The prime minister said that bureaucracy around the world was generally conservative and with NAB’s fears, no major decision could have been made by them in Pakistan.

He expressed hope that these bureaucrats would help the government complete its ambitious development programmes, including the one to construct 5 million houses.

“So we decided to protect the bureaucracy from NAB in case of procedural mistakes,” PM Khan said, adding that it was a difficult decision to amend the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

He also said the business community didn’t fall under the purview of the anti-graft body.

The premier said corruption across the world was defined as “using public office for private gain”.

“So if you don’t hold a public office, then you can’t have a corruption case registered against yourself, unless it is attached to a public office holder,” he said.

“People who are raising a hue and cry do not have the realisation.”

The prime minister maintained that taxation was the domain of the Federal Board of the Revenue.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.