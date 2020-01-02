Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

PM Khan defends amended NAB law

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
PM Khan defends amended NAB law

Prime Minister Imran Khan defended on Thursday the amended NAB law, saying that it was necessary for the country’s economic sustainability.

Addressing civil servants in Islamabad, the prime minister said the creation of wealth was the need of the hour.

He said it could only be created through industrialisation, by increasing agriculture production and rolling out development schemes to boost various industries.

“For that it is very important to fix our governance system, which requires making quick decisions,” PM Khan explained.

“Quick decisions were not being made because bureaucrats were afraid of NAB.”

He said he had listened to many legitimate complaints from bureaucrats. “They were afraid that anyone could be held based on procedures.”

The prime minister said that bureaucracy around the world was generally conservative and with NAB’s fears, no major decision could have been made by them in Pakistan.

He expressed hope that these bureaucrats would help the government complete its ambitious development programmes, including the one to construct 5 million houses.

“So we decided to protect the bureaucracy from NAB in case of procedural mistakes,” PM Khan said, adding that it was a difficult decision to amend the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

He also said the business community didn’t fall under the purview of the anti-graft body.

The premier said corruption across the world was defined as “using public office for private gain”.

“So if you don’t hold a public office, then you can’t have a corruption case registered against yourself, unless it is attached to a public office holder,” he said.

“People who are raising a hue and cry do not have the realisation.”

The prime minister maintained that taxation was the domain of the Federal Board of the Revenue.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
NAB ordinance, nab Pakistan, recovery of wealth, corruption cases, references
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.