Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

PM Khan approves Rs7bn for utility stores: Firdous Ashiq Awan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
PM Khan approves Rs7bn for utility stores: Firdous Ashiq Awan

File Photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a grant of Rs7 billion for the Utility Stores Corporation, his aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday.

“The price of essential food items such as sugar, flour, ghee, rice and lentils will be reduced,” Awan said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

A monthly subsidy of Rs10 million will be given for these essential food items. This means that sugar and flour prices will go down by Rs5, and prices of lentils and rice will decrease by Rs10.

Cooking oil and ghee will be available for Rs20 less. The prices of at least 1,000 essentials including cosmetics and spices will also go down.

“The prime minister’s aim is to provide relief to the people as the economy stables,” Awan said. “This way the living standards of the people will get better.”

The subsidy on prices will be applicable to more than 4,300 Utility Stores across the country.

A “fair and free transport mechanism” should be created by the corporation, so that these good could be easily supplied to consumers, Awan added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, utility stores, sugar, flour, rice, oil
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi's Defence
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.