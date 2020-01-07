PM Khan approves Rs7bn for utility stores: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a grant of Rs7 billion for the Utility Stores Corporation, his aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday.

“The price of essential food items such as sugar, flour, ghee, rice and lentils will be reduced,” Awan said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

A monthly subsidy of Rs10 million will be given for these essential food items. This means that sugar and flour prices will go down by Rs5, and prices of lentils and rice will decrease by Rs10.

Cooking oil and ghee will be available for Rs20 less. The prices of at least 1,000 essentials including cosmetics and spices will also go down.

“The prime minister’s aim is to provide relief to the people as the economy stables,” Awan said. “This way the living standards of the people will get better.”

The subsidy on prices will be applicable to more than 4,300 Utility Stores across the country.

A “fair and free transport mechanism” should be created by the corporation, so that these good could be easily supplied to consumers, Awan added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.