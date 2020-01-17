Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Next shelter home to be established at PIMS: PM’s aide

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Next shelter home to be established at PIMS: PM’s aide

PM's aide Zafar Mirza. Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

A panagah (shelter home) will soon be set up at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a langar khana (soup kitchen) there Friday.

We believe no one in Pakistan should sleep hungry. The prime minister has given his cabinet members instructions to establish langar khanas in their districts,” Dr Mirza told reporters.

He said poor people bring their relatives for treatment from far away and don’t have anywhere to stay during treatment.

This was why the government was in talks with major hospitals to set up langar khanas inside their premises, according to the PM’s aide.

These soup kitchens will be open to the public and serve lunch and dinner.  

Dr Mirza said the government was also working on providing health insurance to the poorest of the poor: “Sehat Insaf cards have been given to 608 million families. By next year around 1.5 million people will have health insurance.”  

He also praised the Ehsaas programme under Dr Sania Nishtar and thanked the Saylani foundation for their help in establishing these soup kitchens.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
government Zafar Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PM's aide, Dr Zafar Mirza, government, shelter home, PIMS, Islamabad, langar khana, panagah, soup kitchen
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Lahore woman grows vegetables on rooftop and earns from it
Faisal Vawda's boot gets Kashif Abbasi's show suspended by PEMRA
Faisal Vawda’s boot gets Kashif Abbasi’s show suspended by PEMRA
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
Naan to now be sold at fixed price in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.