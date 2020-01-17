Next shelter home to be established at PIMS: PM’s aide

A panagah (shelter home) will soon be set up at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a langar khana (soup kitchen) there Friday.

“We believe no one in Pakistan should sleep hungry. The prime minister has given his cabinet members instructions to establish langar khanas in their districts,” Dr Mirza told reporters.

He said poor people bring their relatives for treatment from far away and don’t have anywhere to stay during treatment.

This was why the government was in talks with major hospitals to set up langar khanas inside their premises, according to the PM’s aide.

These soup kitchens will be open to the public and serve lunch and dinner.

Dr Mirza said the government was also working on providing health insurance to the poorest of the poor: “Sehat Insaf cards have been given to 608 million families. By next year around 1.5 million people will have health insurance.”

He also praised the Ehsaas programme under Dr Sania Nishtar and thanked the Saylani foundation for their help in establishing these soup kitchens.

