Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Government

Nankana Sahib incident condemnable, against my vision: PM Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned on Sunday the protest outside the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, however, distinguished it from state-sponsored violence against minorities in India.

A few people had surrounded the gurdwara on Friday to protest a police raid on the house of a Muslim resident of Nankana Sahib.

A young Sikh woman’s family had accused the man of forcibly converting her to Islam and then marrying her. They had also filed an FIR against him.

Police had conducted a raid on the man’s house, but he was not there.

His family alleged that the police beat them up. They said the girl didn’t want to go back to her home and wanted to live with her husband.

However, the protest was ended after local officials intervened and promised to investigate the raid.

PM Khan took to Twitter to condemn the incident on Sunday. He said it “is against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government, including police and judiciary”.

The prime minister, however, differentiated it from ongoing attacks on Muslims and other minorities across India.

“In contrast, [Narendra] Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities’ oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda,” he said.

“RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by the Modi government but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks.”

