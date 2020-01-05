Govt to act against those responsible for Nankana Sahib incident

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said on Sunday they would take action against the individuals responsible for the Nankana Sahib incident.

A few people last week staged a protest outside the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, located in its namesake city, after police raided house of a Muslim man, who had married a Sikh woman.

The woman’s family had accused him of forcibly converting her to Islam. However, relatives of the man denied the accusation, saying the woman willingly converted and wanted to stay with her husband.

The man’s family had also accused the police of mistreating them during the raid.

The protest was ended after local officials intervened and promised to investigate the raid.

The interior minister visited the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Shah said they had taken notice of the incident, promising that the government would take all measures to ensure safety of minorities.

“We all stand united for humanity,” he said. “No evil can thrive in an active society.”

