Govt taking steps to control inflation: PM Khan

Tells people to pay taxes

“We just finished a three-hour long meeting,” PM Khan told traders in Islamabad. He said his team sits down every week to explore options to control inflation.

“Some things are in our hands but most of them are not,” the premier said. He, however, said that people will soon witness a drop in inflation.

PM Khan noted that he reduced expenses of the prime minister's house after taking over the reins of the country. Even the army reduced its budget due to the difficult financial conditions, he added.

However, the prime minister said the government can't face all the challenges alone. The country too cannot make progress without the people paying the taxes, he added.