Govt taking steps to control inflation: PM Khan

Posted: Jan 21, 2020
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tells people to pay taxes

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the government is taking steps to control increasing inflation in the country.

“We just finished a three-hour long meeting,” PM Khan told traders in Islamabad. He said his team sits down every week to explore options to control inflation.

“Some things are in our hands but most of them are not,” the premier said. He, however, said that people will soon witness a drop in inflation.

PM Khan noted that he reduced expenses of the prime minister's house after taking over the reins of the country. Even the army reduced its budget due to the difficult financial conditions, he added.

However, the prime minister said the government can't face all the challenges alone. The country too cannot make progress without the people paying the taxes, he added.

 

 
 
 
 
 

 
