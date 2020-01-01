Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
Govt seeks to extend retirement age of services chiefs: Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
They could serve up to 64 years if granted extension

The Army Act Amendment Bill, approved by the federal cabinet, proposes to extend the retirement age of services chiefs to 64 years, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday.

“The retirement age is 64 years [in the bill],” Chaudhry told anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Wednesday night. “It will be applied to all the services chiefs.”

However, he clarified that a military chief would only be able to serve up to 64 years, if the prime minister granted him extension in his tenure.

“This will remain the prerogative of the prime minister,” Chaudhry said. “The prime minister would not be able to give extension after 64 years of age.”

The Army Act Amendment Bill was approved by the federal cabinet on Wednesday. It will be tabled in the parliament on Friday, according to sources within the ruling party.

The cabinet approved amendments in Section 172 of the Army Act and Article 155 of the Services Rules, according to Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

On November 28, the Supreme Court had allowed the government to grant General Qamar Javed Bajwa an extension for six months.

It had asked the attorney general of Pakistan to amend laws within six months if the government wanted to give three-year extension to the army chief.

