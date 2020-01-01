Centre to complete all Karachi projects: Asad Umar

Says PPP’s making desperate attempts after losing public support

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the federal government would complete all its projects in Karachi.

He was addressing a press conference at the Sindh Governor

House after presiding over a meeting of the Karachi Strategic Committee.

The committee comprising federal ministers, FWO DG and

others was constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in September 2019 to help

resolve issues prevailing in the megalopolis.

Umar also responded to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's offer to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

"Peoples Party is making desperate attempts after

weakening of its roots among the masses," he said.

Earlier this week, the PPP chairman had asked for the help

of MQM-P to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre. He

had offered to give them the same number of seats they have in the centre.

However, the MQM-P rejected the offer saying it had formed an alliance with the PTI "in the interest of Karachi".

