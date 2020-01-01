Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Centre to complete all Karachi projects: Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Says PPP’s making desperate attempts after losing public support

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the federal government would complete all its projects in Karachi.

He was addressing a press conference at the Sindh Governor

House after presiding over a meeting of the Karachi Strategic Committee.

The committee comprising federal ministers, FWO DG and

others was constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in September 2019 to help

resolve issues prevailing in the megalopolis.

Umar also responded to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's offer to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

"Peoples Party is making desperate attempts after

weakening of its roots among the masses," he said.

Earlier this week, the PPP chairman had asked for the help

of MQM-P to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre. He

had offered to give them the same number of seats they have in the centre.

However, the MQM-P rejected the offer saying it had formed an alliance with the PTI "in the interest of Karachi".

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asad umar Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
NAB ordinance, nab Pakistan, recovery of wealth, corruption cases, references
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.