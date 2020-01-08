Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Amendments in Army Act were made on court orders: Naseem

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Senate of Pakistan passed on Wednesday the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020 paving the way for Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to complete his extended term in office.

The bill, which sets the retirement age of services chiefs at 64 years, was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday after more than two-third of the members voted in its favour. It will become a law after the president signs it.

SAMAA TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik spoke to Law Minister Farogh Naseem on the matter during his show Nadeem Malik Live.

Naseem said the amendments were not made for General Bajwa. He said the government only complied with the Supreme Court’s orders.

However, he said everyone was on the same page with regard to re-appointment of General Bajwa as the army chief.

The minister was also asked about Sharif scion Maryam Nawaz’s petition, seeking permission to travel out of the country.

He said the government would probably challenge any court verdict granting her permission to travel abroad.

