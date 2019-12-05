Will speed up efforts to recover money from corrupt: NCA

Osman Ahmed, the country head of the UK’s National Crime Agency in Pakistan, said on Thursday that the National Accountability Bureau and the NCA have made joint efforts to recover money from corrupt people.

The NCA’s Pakistan head visited NAB’s Rawalpindi office. During his visit, he said that the two agencies will speed up their efforts to recover money in the coming days.

Ahmed said that the Pakistani and UK departments exchange information on a daily basis.

Irfan Mangi, NAB’s director-general in Rawalpindi, assured the NCA’s Pakistan head that the accountability watchdog will act against corrupt elements without thinking about their social status. He added that NAB had also acted against a former prime minister in the past.

The visit of the NCA official comes two days after Bahria Town’s chairperson Malik Riaz had agreed to a settlement of £190 million or Rs38 billion with the NCA.

Shahzad Akbar, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on accountability, said the money will be transferred to Pakistan.

“The money is coming back to Pakistan and it shows that the UK government has trusted us and immediately transferred the money,” Akbar said without mentioning Malik Riaz’s name.

