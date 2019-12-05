Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Will speed up efforts to recover money from corrupt: NCA

2 hours ago
Will speed up efforts to recover money from corrupt: NCA

File photo: AFP

Osman Ahmed, the country head of the UK’s National Crime Agency in Pakistan, said on Thursday that the National Accountability Bureau and the NCA have made joint efforts to recover money from corrupt people.

The NCA’s Pakistan head visited NAB’s Rawalpindi office. During his visit, he said that the two agencies will speed up their efforts to recover money in the coming days.

Ahmed said that the Pakistani and UK departments exchange information on a daily basis.

Irfan Mangi, NAB’s director-general in Rawalpindi, assured the NCA’s Pakistan head that the accountability watchdog will act against corrupt elements without thinking about their social status. He added that NAB had also acted against a former prime minister in the past.

The visit of the NCA official comes two days after Bahria Town’s chairperson Malik Riaz had agreed to a settlement of £190 million or Rs38 billion with the NCA.

Shahzad Akbar, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on accountability, said the money will be transferred to Pakistan.

“The money is coming back to Pakistan and it shows that the UK government has trusted us and immediately transferred the money,” Akbar said without mentioning Malik Riaz’s name.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Malik Riaz nca
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
NCA, Malik Riaz, NAB, Corruption, Bahria Town
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March
Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.