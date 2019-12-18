Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
We are to strengthen our institutions, empower them: Awan

55 mins ago
Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday they were to strengthen and empower the state institutions.

Awan said so at a press conference she addressed in Islamabad after a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee. The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Institutions are pillars of the state of Pakistan,” she said. “We are to stand by our institutions and support the law.”

The PM’s aide said for them, national interest was above all. She said the prime minister was determined with regard to the supremacy of law.

Awan said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz’s wish to travel abroad would be reviewed in accordance with the law.

She also spoke about liberating “the law tied in wishes and desires”.

Regarding the extension in army chief’s tenure, the PM’s aide said a decision in this regard would be made through a vote in the parliament.

“Politics should not be done on a key institution relating to the national defence,” she added.

Awan also said the PTI core committee strongly condemned the enactment of a controversial citizenship law in India.

She noted that the prime minister recently showed India’s evil face to the world in Geneva.

