Special train service for Christians extended till Jan 1

The special train service for Christians has been extended till the first of next month.

This was announced by Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a press conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He said the government believes in “serving the people of Pakistan irrespective of the faith or religion they follow”.

Referring to PPP’s plan to hold a public rally in Rawalpindi, he said the people of this city believe in politics of nobility and righteousness and the government welcomes the opposition to their city. He also announced to hold a rally in Larkana.

Responding to criticism by the opposition, Rasheed said [Prime Minister] Imran Khan fully believes in accountability without which democracy remains incomplete.

