Sindh govt not pleased with ‘environmental mess’ around Boat Basin

The Sindh government is not pleased with the “environmental degradation” of Karachi’s Boat Basin food street.

It wants the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action and improve the situation.

Adviser to the Sindh CM on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab gave these instructions to Sepa, according to a press statement issued by the government on Tuesday.

Sepa Director-General Naeem Mughal called on the office bearers of Boat Basin’s union and asked them to prepare an environmental management plan of their area and submit it to Sepa for approval.

He also told them to follow an environmentally approved procedure for disposal of solid waste from the food street and take measures to control air pollution from barbecue activities.

The union was instructed to release wastewater appropriately and strictly maintain health and hygiene standards.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.