Shehbaz presented baseless narrative through lies, alleges Awan

PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan accused on Wednesday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif of presenting a baseless narrative by speaking lies.

The PML-N president earlier claimed the alleged alliance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau was behind freezing of his assets.

The opposition leader was addressing a press conference in London on Wednesday, a day after NAB issued orders to freeze 13 of his properties in Lahore, Haripur, and Doonga Gali. He remarked that a high court had given him bail in two corruption cases on merit.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Awan said the country was awaiting the return of the opposition leader. Shehbaz has been in London since November 20 on account of the treatment of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif presented a baseless narrative through lies,” she said. “He tried to throw dust in the eyes of the entire nation.”

The PM’s aide noted that it was a matter of his bail in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

“Claiming victory in an under-trial case is surprising,” she said. “Shehbaz Sharif sahib, you have not been given a certificate of innocence.”

Awan said a verdict in the case was yet to be announced. She advised the PML-N president to let the verdict be announced, telling him that it would dampen his spirits of joy.

