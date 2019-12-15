Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Government

PM Khan meets Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh

December 15, 2019
PM Khan meets Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh

Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Saturday Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of joint cooperation, according to the SPA.

The two leaders discussed regional and international developments and efforts being made towards them. The meeting also had senior Saudi and Pakistani officials in presence.

PM Khan arrived in Riyadh Saturday evening. He was welcomed at the airport by Riyadh Governor Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Pakistan’s Ambassador Raja Ali Ijaz.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood was also accompanying the prime minister, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit is part of regular exchanges between the leadership of both the countries.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have decades-long brotherly relations based on mutual trust and understanding.

Prior to his arrival in Riyadh, the Pakistan prime minister visited the holy city of Madina.

He was received by Madina’s deputy governor and Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Khalid Majeed.

PM Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madina and offered nawafil there.

Saudi Arabia
 
