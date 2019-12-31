No decision taken on Nawaz Sharif’s application: Punjab minister

Says the provincial government is reviewing it

On November 13, the federal government had given Sharif a "one-time" permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

The former premier left Pakistan for London on November 19 and has since not returned.

However, the provincial government has received his application seeking extension in his stay abroad.

“No decision has been taken yet [on Nawaz Sharif’s application],” Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat told SAMAA TV.

“But the home department has written a letter to Mian Nawaz Sharif's counsel that your application has been received.”

The Punjab law minister said that Khawaja Haris, Sharif's lawyer, was told that the provincial government was reviewing the application and they would be informed about its decision “in due course of time”.