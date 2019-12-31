Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Government

No decision taken on Nawaz Sharif’s application: Punjab minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says the provincial government is reviewing it

The Punjab government has not yet made any decision on the application of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his stay abroad, a provincial minister said Tuesday.

On November 13, the federal government had given Sharif a "one-time" permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

The former premier left Pakistan for London on November 19 and has since not returned.

However, the provincial government has received his application seeking extension in his stay abroad.

“No decision has been taken yet [on Nawaz Sharif’s application],” Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat told SAMAA TV.

“But the home department has written a letter to Mian Nawaz Sharif's counsel that your application has been received.”

The Punjab law minister said that Khawaja Haris, Sharif's lawyer, was told that the provincial government was reviewing the application and they would be informed about its decision “in due course of time”.

