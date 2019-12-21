Saturday, December 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Government

No conflict between judiciary, army, says Sheikh Rasheed

44 mins ago
No conflict between judiciary, army, says Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan’s judiciary and army are the two pillars of the country and there is no conflict between them, says Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters on Saturday, he said the elements who wanted to weaken Prime Minister Imran Khan and create a confrontation between the institutions will fail.

He said Para 66 of the verdict in Musharraf’s high treason case was unconstitutional. He said the army considered that democracy was important for betterment of the country, however, there were still issues of unemployment and inflation.

To a question, the minister said Musharraf could never be called a traitor.

Speaking about PM Khan’s cancelled visit to Malaysia for the Kula Lumpur Summit, the federal minister said the premier took the decision “in the interest of the country”.

