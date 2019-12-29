NAB to still investigate corruption cases: PM’s assistant

Says FBR will investigate tax cases

“Corruption still falls under NAB's authority,” Akbar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. He rejected the opposition’s criticism that the new NAB ordinance was promulgated to benefit the bureaucrats.

“It is said that the bureaucrats have been given benefit,” he said, adding that the public holders and bureaucrats are the passengers of same ship.

If the ship goes down, the bureaucrats will go down with it, he added.

PM Khan’s special assistant said that NAB will not deal with the federal and provincial taxes. “It will be dealt according to FBR’s laws.”

On December 27, the federal cabinet had approved NAB Ordinance, 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had told businessmen in Karachi on December 27 that NAB will stay away from the business community.

“You will be happy to hear it that our ordinance is issued today and we have insulated the business community from NAB,” PM Khan had said while addressing traders and businessmen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

“I know there are some of my friends sitting here and they must be happy to hear this because they were also facing NAB cases.”

The premier said the business community had been raising the issue of NAB with government officials.

“It is our contention that NAB should only conduct scrutiny of public office holders,” he had said. There were other institutions such as the Federal Board of Revenue to probe the business community.