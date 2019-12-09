Govt to utilise Bahria Town payments for water projects: cabinet

The Sindh cabinet wants the payments made by Bahria Town to be released so the government can use the money for water projects in the province.

It instructed the provincial advocate-general to file an application in the Supreme Court requesting a release of the payments collected so far by Bahria Town.

The cabinet took up on Monday the issue of the payments deposited by Bahria Town in court against 16,000 acres of land in Karachi.

Bahria Town has been making regular payments in an account set up by the Supreme Court for illegally acquiring 16,896 acres off Karachi’s Super Highway.

The real estate development company had agreed to pay Rs460 billion. As per the agreement, it had to deposit Rs25 billion in the Supreme Court on August 27, 2019 and Rs2.5 million as monthly instalments from September.

In this way, the company must have deposited around Rs35 billion in the apex court, the cabinet members said.

The Sindh advocate-general was told to get an update on the payments from the paex court and request a release of the payments so the government could utilise it for water projects, according to a government-issued statement on the Cabinet meeting.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired the cabinet meeting. Several important decisions were made, including the decision to keep a fixed price for sugarcane and lift the ban on student unions.

It was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, advisers and other concerned officers.

