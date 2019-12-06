Govt supposed to create jobs, remove hurdles in business: PM

Distributes cheques among youth under Kamyab Jawan programme

The premier said so while addressing cheque distribution ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan programme in Islamabad.

He vowed to expand the scope of the programme and remove hurdles in the way of business.

"I pray for the success of youngsters who acquired loans," PM Khan said. He said around 190,000 women applied for loans under the programme.

The prime minister said the secret of success of societies lied in merit and transparency.

"Loans will be given purely on merit under this programme," he said. "We are to promote merit in our country."

PM Khan gave the example of overseas Pakistanis who he said achieved successes through hard work.

He said even small businessmen would be able to benefit from the Kamyab Jawab programme.

The premier further vowed to keep facilitating the business community.

