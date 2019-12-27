Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Government

Govt moves to curtail NAB’s powers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The federal cabinet approved on Friday the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 that restricts the anti-corruption watchdog from taking action over corruption worth less than Rs500 million.

The Ministry of Law had forwarded a summary of the ordinance to the prime minister’s office. It was approved by the cabinet through a circulation message.

The draft of the ordinance will now be forwarded to the president.

According to the ordinance, NAB will not be able to take action against government employees over departmental flaws. Action will only be taken against the employees, who would have evidently benefitted from these flaws.

Action can be taken for misuse of authority, in case there’s an exceptional increase in the assets of a government employee, the ordinance says. The anti-corruption watchdog will be able to take action over corruption worth more than Rs500 million.

The anti-graft body will not have jurisdiction over matters relating to taxation, stock exchange and initial public offerings (IPOs).

The ordinance says that a detained government official will have the right to bail, in case NAB’s investigation isn’t completed in three months.

