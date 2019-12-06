Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Govt issues list of public holidays for 2020

December 6, 2019
The federal government issued on Thursday a list of public and optional holidays for Calendar Year 2020.

There will be 10 public holidays in 2020, according to a notification by the Ministry of Interior.

These holidays include Kashmir Day, Pakistan Day, Labour Day, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha, Independence Day, Ashura, Eid Miladun Nabi, Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas and the day after Christmas.

The government issued a schedule of bank holidays on January 1, April 24 corresponding with 1st Ramazan and July 1.

Apart from these, it also announced 23 optional holidays. For the first time, the government announced a holiday on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Pakistanis take to the streets for Students Solidarity March
Court won’t return car of woman who abused traffic cop
 
 
 
 
 
 
