Govt has returned $10b loans: Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh

Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on Friday the government had so far returned $10 billion worth of foreign loans.

Sheikh said so while addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. He said some of these loans had not even been acquired by the incumbent government.

The finance adviser said they had taken effective measures to increase exports of the country. “We did face some difficulties while introducing economic reforms, but they have started yielding positive results,” he added.

Sheikh said the State Bank of Pakistan was truly empowered for the first time and allowed to make its own decisions including devising the monetary policy.

“We wish the institutions to play their respective roles,” he said. “We want to empower them in making their own decisions.”

The finance adviser further said the government wanted to create jobs for people by facilitating the private sector.

“Those will be better quality jobs and people will be appointed on the basis of their capabilities and skills,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.