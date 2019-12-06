Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Government

Government puts forward three names for new chief election commissioner

3 hours ago
The government has put forward three names to replace outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan. He has completed his five-year tenure and retired on Thursday. 

It has nominated Babar Yaqoob, Fazal Abbas and Arif Khan. Yaqoob is the ECP secretary who is retiring this month, while Abbas and Khan are both former federal secretaries.

Shehbaz Sharif put forward the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarar last week on behalf of the opposition. Jilani is a diplomat who has served as the ambassador to the United States and foreign secretary. He currently serves as a senior director at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.

Tarar is a member of the Federal Public Service Commission and has served as a secretary in the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry IT and Telecom and Cabinet Division. Khosa is a retired civil servant who served as a federal secretary. He is also the brother of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee had taken the government to the Supreme Court for not putting forward the names. Now that the names have been submitted, there are chances of the matter being resolved  via the formation of a parliamentary committee

ECP
 
