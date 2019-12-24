Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed PM’s special assistant on national security

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Moeed W Yusuf as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Yusuf, who is an expert in international affairs, will hold the status of Minister of State.

He was formerly the associate vice president of the Asia Centre at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington DC.

Yusuf has also authored Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia and taught at Boston University, George Washington University and the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

