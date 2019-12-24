Tuesday, December 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed PM’s special assistant on national security

3 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Moeed W Yusuf as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Yusuf, who is an expert in international affairs, will hold the status of Minister of State.

He was formerly the associate vice president of the Asia Centre at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington DC.

Yusuf has also authored Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia and taught at Boston University, George Washington University and the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

Ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in treason case
Pakistan's first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Watch: Earthquake jolts multiple parts of Pakistan
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
