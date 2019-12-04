Do not consider Musharraf a traitor: Sheikh Rasheed

Says Zardari has the right to travel out of country

A special court reserved its verdict in a treason case against Musharraf on November 19. It was to be announced on November 28. However, the Islamabad High Court approved the Imran Khan government’s petition to delay the announcement.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

"I don't consider him a traitor. They all were administered oath by him," Rasheed said at a press conference Wednesday. "I also took oath and worked with him.

"Neither do I consider [former] president Musharraf corrupt nor a traitor," he added.

The minister also advocated jailed former president Asif Ali Zardari's right to travel abroad despite being an accused in corruption cases.

"I understand that if Nawaz Sharif can go abroad being a convict, then Asif Zardari has the right to travel out of country being an accused," he said.