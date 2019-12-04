Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Do not consider Musharraf a traitor: Sheikh Rasheed

1 hour ago
Says Zardari has the right to travel out of country

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that he didn't consider former military ruler Pervez Musharraf a traitor.

A special court reserved its verdict in a treason case against Musharraf on November 19. It was to be announced on November 28. However, the Islamabad High Court approved the Imran Khan government’s petition to delay the announcement.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

"I don't consider him a traitor. They all were administered oath by him," Rasheed said at a press conference Wednesday. "I also took oath and worked with him.

"Neither do I consider [former] president Musharraf corrupt nor a traitor," he added.

The minister also advocated jailed former president Asif Ali Zardari's right to travel abroad despite being an accused in corruption cases.

"I understand that if Nawaz Sharif can go abroad being a convict, then Asif Zardari has the right to travel out of country being an accused," he said.

asif ali zardari pervez musharraf sheikh rasheed
 
Sheikh Rasheed, Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, traitor, Musharraf treason case, government
 
